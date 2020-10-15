Watch now: Major league pitcher Robert Stock remembers his extremely brief stay with the Normal CornBelters

Robert Stock doesn’t have a cap or even a T-shirt to remember his time with the Normal CornBelters.
“Unfortunately, I do not,” Stock said. “I’m not sure I was even there long enough for the hats or shirts to be handed out.”
Stock’s time in Normal was indeed brief. Yet being selected by the CornBelters as the first overall pick in the Frontier League draft in the spring of 2015 was a step in getting Stock back in affiliated baseball and eventually the major leagues.
The 30-year-old Stock made his major league debut in 2018 and pitched in relief for the Boston Red Sox this season.
Stock was a second round draft pick out of Southern California by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009 as a catcher. The Cardinals switched the strong-armed right-hander to pitcher in 2012.
“I was disappointed to be switched from catcher to pitcher,” Stock said. “But there’s really no choice available to you as a player, so I took it in stride and immediately got to work as a pitcher.”
The Cardinals released Stock after the 2014 season.
“I wasn’t very good at pitching or hitting at the time. But I think I was closer (to the majors) as a catcher,” Stock said. “After getting released by the Cardinals, I could have returned to catching. But at that point I had put three years into developing my pitching ability, and I wanted to see it through to the end.”
Stock’s search for employment led him to the Frontier League tryout camp in Avon, Ohio. That’s where Normal manager Brooks Carey noticed Stock’s eye-popping velocity.
“The first day, the kid is throwing bullpen at 97-98 (mph). That gets my attention,” said Carey, who is now manager of the independent New Jersey Jackals. “He gets called back and the next day he pitches one inning and he’s hitting 100. I’ve been to dozens of showcases and tryouts and never saw a guy throwing 100 trying to get into independent baseball.”
Holding the No. 1 pick in the league draft that concludes the tryout camp, Carey had his man in Stock.
“I ask every scout there ‘does anyone have plans of signing this guy.’ I didn’t want to waste the No. 1 pick,” Carey recalled. “They said no. They wanted to see him pitch for me to see if he could get his command down.”
Stock rode with Carey from the Cleveland suburb back to Normal to join the CornBelters.
“He’s got a high ceiling,” Carey told The Pantagraph back in 2015. “He’s somebody I think I can help. If he gets the type of command he needs to get, I don’t think he’ll be around here long.”
Carey had no idea how right he was.
A scout from the Pittsburgh Pirates apparently had a change of heart about Stock. Carey discovered that at a rather inconvenient time.
“I get back to my apartment about 2 a.m. and about 4:30 the phone rings,” Carey said. “I have an 80-year-old mother at home so I’m on high alert. I didn’t have a very pleasant conversation. I’m spewing venom at this guy at 4:30.”
The scout asked Carey to keep Stock off the field so the Pirates wouldn’t have to pay the CornBelters a buyout fee. At that early hour, Carey was not in a charitable mood.
“I told him I just asked you eight hours ago and you said no,” said Carey. “Tell your boys they have to write a check. I got a call back at 5:30. He said ‘OK, we’ll pay the buyout.’ ”
Stock, who was in Normal for approximately 36 hours, was on the turf at the Corn Crib stretching when Carey summoned him to his office to tell him the Pirates were signing him. CornBelters’ coffers were $5,000 richer for the brief association.
“I got in the night before our first practice, spent the entire next day in Normal and then flew out the next morning,” Stock said.
Stock pitched in the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati farm systems and was signed and released by Philadelphia before posting a 1.69 ERA with nine saves in 32 appearances at the Class AA and AAA level for San Diego in 2018.
Later that season, the Padres called Stock to the majors. He responded with a 2.52 ERA over 39⅔ innings for San Diego.
“When (Class AA manager) Rod Barajas told me I was getting called up, I had an immense feeling of pride,” said Stock. “I had worked so hard for so long that it was extremely satisfying.”
Stock pitched in both the minors and majors for San Diego in 2019 before being signed by Boston. He had a 4.73 ERA in 10⅓ innings for the Red Sox.
“As of right this moment, I’m on their roster,” he said. “But that can easily change at any point over the next four months.”
Stock and his wife Sara have been married for almost two years.
“Sara has been ridiculously supportive and integral to ‘our’ journey to the major leagues,” said Stock. “From day one, she has understood that my goal is to play baseball until nobody will give me a uniform anymore. She’s done everything she can to help me achieve that.”
Stock doesn’t mind in the least that the CornBelters claim him as a former player who made the majors.
“They deserve it,” Stock said. “Their scouting chose me over a couple hundred other players.”
