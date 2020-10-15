Watch now: Major league pitcher Robert Stock remembers his extremely brief stay with the Normal CornBelters

“He’s got a high ceiling,” Carey told The Pantagraph back in 2015. “He’s somebody I think I can help. If he gets the type of command he needs to get, I don’t think he’ll be around here long.”

Carey had no idea how right he was.

A scout from the Pittsburgh Pirates apparently had a change of heart about Stock. Carey discovered that at a rather inconvenient time.

“I get back to my apartment about 2 a.m. and about 4:30 the phone rings,” Carey said. “I have an 80-year-old mother at home so I’m on high alert. I didn’t have a very pleasant conversation. I’m spewing venom at this guy at 4:30.”

The scout asked Carey to keep Stock off the field so the Pirates wouldn’t have to pay the CornBelters a buyout fee. At that early hour, Carey was not in a charitable mood.

“I told him I just asked you eight hours ago and you said no,” said Carey. “Tell your boys they have to write a check. I got a call back at 5:30. He said ‘OK, we’ll pay the buyout.’ ”

Stock, who was in Normal for approximately 36 hours, was on the turf at the Corn Crib stretching when Carey summoned him to his office to tell him the Pirates were signing him. CornBelters’ coffers were $5,000 richer for the brief association.