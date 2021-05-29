Watch now: Normal CornBelters pitcher Costa Sirounis keeps eye on Indiana teammates

NORMAL — As of Thursday, Costa Sirounis is a man with two teams.
The Indiana University pitcher made his season debut with the Prospect League’s Normal CornBelters even though his Hoosiers’ teammates are still playing.
“Yeah, we definitely stay connected with everyone,” said Sirounis, who is sitting out the college season as a redshirt. “It’s definitely weird with the roster size and how everything went about. I had a good experience there, but you’ve got to get ready for summer ball.”
A 6-foot-6 right-hander, Sirounis struck out two and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings as Normal lost to Illinois Valley, 6-0, in the CornBelters’ season opener.
“I didn’t throw in any real games, just intrasquad scrimmages during the week and fall ball,” Sirounis said. “The big thing for me is getting innings under my belt and competing. I felt all right facing live (hitters) for the first time in about three weeks.”
Sirounis didn’t feel at his best, either.
“I didn’t have my change up really and my fastball command could have been better,” he said. “But I felt pretty good.”
Normal manager Calvin Peacock was impressed.
“I don’t know what his velo(city) was but it was hard,” said Peacock. “He filled up the strike zone, had a good slider. If he can stay there, I think he’ll definitely turn a lot of heads this summer. He’s got a very bright future from what I saw tonight.”
Turn heads is exactly what Sirounis’ Indiana teammate McCade Brown did last summer at the Corn Crib in the Kernels Collegiate League.
A Normal West High School graduate, Brown is part of Indiana’s starting rotation and a projected top three round pick in July’s Major League Baseball Draft.
“I love McCade. He’s a great role model for all the young guys over there,” Sirounis said. “Hopefully, we can do something special like he did last summer here. He loved it over here.”
Sirounis and fellow Indiana redshirt pitcher Alex Logusch are pitching for the CornBelters while staying with Brown’s parents, Brian and Kim, for the summer.
“The Browns are great people,” said Sirounis. “They’re taking care of us.”
Overall, Peacock was quite pleased with Normal’s pitching in the season-opening defeat. Three of the Illinois Valley runs were unearned and another scored because an outfielder misjudged a routine fly ball into a double.
“I was really impressed with all of our arms,” Peacock said. “If we can stay there from a pitching standpoint, we’ll be very competitive all summer.”
Along with Sirounis, Brett Panick was the most effective with four strikeouts over two hitless innings.
Normal hitters produced just two infield hits in the opener with Illinois Valley starter Ryan Eiermann taking a no-hitter into the seventh.
“He pitched really well and kept us off balance,” said Peacock. “The bats will come around. They always do. There is still some newness around it and some things we’ll figure out just from playing more games together.
"I would have loved to hit the ball all over the place, but realistically that doesn’t usually happen. It’s not like they hit it all over the park, either.”
Normal’s Friday game against Quincy was still in progress at Pantagraph press time.
