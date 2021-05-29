Watch now: Normal CornBelters pitcher Costa Sirounis keeps eye on Indiana teammates

“The Browns are great people,” said Sirounis. “They’re taking care of us.”

Overall, Peacock was quite pleased with Normal’s pitching in the season-opening defeat. Three of the Illinois Valley runs were unearned and another scored because an outfielder misjudged a routine fly ball into a double.

“I was really impressed with all of our arms,” Peacock said. “If we can stay there from a pitching standpoint, we’ll be very competitive all summer.”

Along with Sirounis, Brett Panick was the most effective with four strikeouts over two hitless innings.

Normal hitters produced just two infield hits in the opener with Illinois Valley starter Ryan Eiermann taking a no-hitter into the seventh.

“He pitched really well and kept us off balance,” said Peacock. “The bats will come around. They always do. There is still some newness around it and some things we’ll figure out just from playing more games together.

"I would have loved to hit the ball all over the place, but realistically that doesn’t usually happen. It’s not like they hit it all over the park, either.”