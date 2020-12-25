Watch now: Peoria Chiefs move up to high A with Midwest League

“There are definitely going to be changes. I don’t know if there’s a stadium in minor league baseball that is going to fit all the criteria,” said Mott. “Cosmetically, the lights will have to be addressed. A lot of it is underneath (the seating area) where people don’t see.”

MLB will not demand the upgrades be completed by the start of the 2021 season, especially since franchises across the minors suffered through a year without baseball — and the financial difficulties that accompanied it — in 2020.

Mott anticipates a grace period of three to five years.

Three of the teams that did not receive invitations came from the Midwest League in Burlington, Clinton (Iowa) and Kane County. Bowling Green was shifted to the Mid-Atlantic League taking the Midwest League from 16 to 12 teams.

“The teams they are cutting are three of the four closest to us,” Mott said. “It’s not a true benefit to us. It doesn’t hurt us. We’re going to go to these other places anyway.”

The lack of a season when minor league baseball was completely shut down by the pandemic forced Peoria to undergo significant staff reductions.