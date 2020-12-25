Watch now: Peoria Chiefs move up to high A with Midwest League

PEORIA — There will be a higher class of baseball player at Dozer Park in 2021.
Peoria has not only survived Major League Baseball’s restructuring of the minor leagues, but the Chiefs have moved up the St. Louis Cardinals farm system pecking order.
“It definitely is a relief,” said Peoria general manager Jason Mott, not to be confused with former major league pitcher Jason Motte. “We were fairly confident we had a great relationship with St. Louis, and we felt we would extend that.”
The Chiefs — along with the entire Midwest League — have been elevated from the low Class A level of the minors to high A. In effect, the Midwest League and its teams have switched places with the formerly high A Florida State League.
“We are grateful for our relationship with the Peoria Chiefs and look forward to having our minor league players continue their development with such a well-run and fan-friendly franchise," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement from the team.
Palm Beach is now the Cardinals’ low A farm team. Peoria ascends one rung to third behind Class AAA Memphis and Class AA Springfield, Mo.
“It should be a better product on the field. We will see a lot more prospects. It’s great for the fans and hopefully that gets everybody excited to come out and see it,” said Mott. “A lot of times players don’t get past low A. These guys have a shot at making it on the big league roster.
“I always wondered why we weren’t high A. In the Midwest, geographically, there are a lot of (major league) teams here. It’s a big benefit for St. Louis to have all three of its top affiliates within four hours. It’s an easy corridor to get people from here to Springfield.”
Peoria was among 120 minor league franchises to receive Professional Development License invitations from MLB.
Forty-three other teams were not as fortunate. Those cities are either losing their teams or being shifted to newly formed summer collegiate leagues in a wide-ranging reorganization of the game by MLB.
“It was definitely a good day to get that finalized and know we got the invitation,” Mott said. “We’ve got to look at everything. Once we get that agreement, we’ll dissect it and make sure we know what we’re signing before we put our name on the line.”
According to various reports, MLB is seeking uniform facility upgrades and added player amenities throughout the minors in the form of clubhouse improvements and added health and wellness opportunities.
“There are definitely going to be changes. I don’t know if there’s a stadium in minor league baseball that is going to fit all the criteria,” said Mott. “Cosmetically, the lights will have to be addressed. A lot of it is underneath (the seating area) where people don’t see.”
MLB will not demand the upgrades be completed by the start of the 2021 season, especially since franchises across the minors suffered through a year without baseball — and the financial difficulties that accompanied it — in 2020.
Mott anticipates a grace period of three to five years.
Three of the teams that did not receive invitations came from the Midwest League in Burlington, Clinton (Iowa) and Kane County. Bowling Green was shifted to the Mid-Atlantic League taking the Midwest League from 16 to 12 teams.
“The teams they are cutting are three of the four closest to us,” Mott said. “It’s not a true benefit to us. It doesn’t hurt us. We’re going to go to these other places anyway.”
The lack of a season when minor league baseball was completely shut down by the pandemic forced Peoria to undergo significant staff reductions.
“We had to make decisions back in April and really cut our staff back,” Mott said. “We had 23 individuals here, full time and some seasonal. We had four by the end of April. Having to make those 19 calls was probably the worst day of my career. I hope I never have to do it again.”
In addition, other Dozer Park events such as high school football games also were canceled.
“It’s been a challenging year,” said Mott. “We figured out a way to make it work. We will continue to grind.”
The Chiefs are carrying just Mott and operations manager Patrick Walker through the offseason.
“We hope to start gearing back up when we get into the first quarter of 2021,” said Mott. “We’re eager to get 2021 going, start selling and driving some revenue. I hope a lot of people will be calling and excited about a better level of baseball in Central Illinois.”
Mott is targeting Bloomington-Normal for additional ticket sales.
“The market over there is one thing we haven’t figured out yet,” he said. “There are Cardinals fans and baseball fans over there. How do we get them?”
While the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine has bolstered optimism for a 2021 season, Mott acknowledged “there are a lot of unanswered questions.”
Peoria is planning to operate under current state restrictions and hope they are eased by the April start of the season.
“It’s going to present challenges,” said Mott. “Patrick is phenomenal understanding all these protocols. We are a little different than an indoor arena as an outdoor venue. We hope some of those restrictions are not as stringent as indoor arenas.”
Mott said fan, employee and player safety will be paramount in his mind. He also hopes to reintroduce the fun of baseball to the Peoria area.
“2020 has been rough for a lot of people. We're ready to bounce back and get back on the right track,” he said. “We hope we can cram two years of fun into one.”
