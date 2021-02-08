Watch now: Prospect League returns to Corn Crib on May 27

NORMAL — The first Normal CornBelters Prospect League game since 2019 is set for May 27 at the Corn Crib.

The Prospect League, which did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, announced its schedule and an expanded league membership on Monday.

The CornBelters will take on Illinois Valley on May 27, Quincy May 28 and Burlington (Iowa) May 29 at the Corn Crib as part of a 60-game schedule.

The Prospect League has swelled from 12 teams in 2019 to 16 with the addition of former Class A Midwest League franchises Burlington and Clinton (Iowa) as well as Alton and Johnstown, Pa. The Hannibal franchise has moved to O’Fallon, Mo.

“We were a good fit for Burlington and Clinton. With the minor league contraction, a lot or markets are still kind of in limbo,” Normal director of operations Matt Stembridge said. “It makes us an attractive league for other markets. I absolutely think it will continue to grow.”