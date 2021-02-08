Watch now: Prospect League returns to Corn Crib on May 27

NORMAL — The first Normal CornBelters Prospect League game since 2019 is set for May 27 at the Corn Crib.
The Prospect League, which did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, announced its schedule and an expanded league membership on Monday.
The CornBelters will take on Illinois Valley on May 27, Quincy May 28 and Burlington (Iowa) May 29 at the Corn Crib as part of a 60-game schedule.
The Prospect League has swelled from 12 teams in 2019 to 16 with the addition of former Class A Midwest League franchises Burlington and Clinton (Iowa) as well as Alton and Johnstown, Pa. The Hannibal franchise has moved to O’Fallon, Mo.
“We were a good fit for Burlington and Clinton. With the minor league contraction, a lot or markets are still kind of in limbo,” Normal director of operations Matt Stembridge said. “It makes us an attractive league for other markets. I absolutely think it will continue to grow.”
The CornBelters will be managed by Calvin Peacock, the former Chicago State player from Bartonville who managed the Hoots in the Kernels Collegiate League at the Corn Crib last summer.
Normal will be part of the Western Conference of the Prospect League and in a division with Burlington, Quincy and Clinton. The other Western Conference division features Springfield, Alton, Cape Girardeau, Mo., and O’Fallon.
"Now that we’ve got four divisions and playing common opponents, most are commuter trips so the cost of travel really went down in the league,” said Stembridge.
The Prospect League season will be played in halves. Division winners in each half will contest a playoff game on Aug. 5 with winners playing for a conference title on Aug. 7. The best-of-three league championship series begins Aug. 9.
The KCL, which sprung up last summer after the cancellation of the Prospect League, will return to the Corn Crib with action scheduled around the CornBelters’ home games.
As it was in 2020, the KCL will feature four teams with two games each night. Stembridge expects to finalize the KCL schedule soon with opening day on May 30.
According to Stembridge, during an 84-day stretch from late May to mid August, the Corn Crib will have games scheduled on either 79 or 80 days.