Watch now: Robert hits 3-run HR in 10th, White Sox beat Royals 5-2

The 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed just one runner, when he walked Maikel Franco on a 3-2 count with one out in the third.

Dunning threw 79 pitches, 45 for strikes, after being recalled from Chicago's alternate training site.

The White Sox were rolling along with a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Cam Gallagher broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out double against Jimmy Cordero. Whit Merrifield drove in Gallagher with a single and tied it in the eighth with a solo homer against Steve Cishek.

Chicago's James McCann walked and scored in the second and smacked an RBI double in the third. Nick Madrigal had three singles and an RBI.

Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and the White Sox bounced back from a loss to take two of three from the AL Central's last-place team.

Alex Colome worked around two singles and a walk in the ninth, retiring Adalberto Mondesi on a liner to first with two on to escape the jam. The Royals also had runners on first and second with two outs in the 10th after Jace Fry walked Nicky Lopez and Merrifield. Matt Foster (3-0) struck out Hunter Dozier to end the threat.

The Royals wasted a solid start by rookie Kris Bubic and lost for the sixth time in eight games.