Watch now: Wainwright throws CG on 39th birthday, Cards top Indians 7-2

Just as gratifying, he gave a much-needed breather to a St. Louis bullpen that worked 15⅓ innings over the previous two games.

Wainwright knew the importance of going deep and told Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux before the game that he had 120 pitches in him. Wainwright finished with 122, the most by any pitcher this season.

"I know our bullpen is taxed, and the guys were tired and they just needed a break," Wainwright said. "Nobody feels sorry for us but, you know, this game is such a grind, mentally.

"Physically everybody's in very good shape, but it's such a grind mentally to play that many games and not have any off days and then go into extra innings and play really tough opponents that are grinding out at-bats."

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt called the outing the stuff of legend.

"That veteran leadership — the right kind of veteran leadership matters — and him and Yadi (Molina) clearly demonstrated that today. And a game that, you know, got us back on track," Shildt said.

Fowler's two-run double was followed by Dylan Carlson's two-run single to give the Cardinals a 4-2 lead in the second. St. Louis had mustered just three runs in the past 28 innings before the outburst.