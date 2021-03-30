Watch now: White Sox party will go on despite Tony La Russa hire, Eloy Jimenez injury

Trying to hold it all together will be La Russa, one of the most successful managers in baseball history. But despite winning his third World Series title the last time he was in a dugout in 2012, many at that time already considered him to be among those the game was passing by in the era of advanced metrics. And now it’s been nine years since he’s been in a dugout.

But La Russa has been mis-cast as old-school and inflexible. There’s a LOT not to like about La Russa — the DUIs, the way he turned a blind eye to steroids and the ego-driven battles with players, media and front offices.

But La Russa was never dumb, resistant to numbers or unwilling to experiment outside baseball norms to gain a winning edge. During the years he wasn’t on a bench, La Russa never left baseball. He always worked for a team or the league in some capacity. He’s going to be a representative MLB manager.

La Russa’s teams have been more known for their professional, no-nonsense approaches than fun and rollicking. But name one time La Russa ever challenged a productive, healthy player. If Anderson is crushing the ball, La Russa isn’t going to bench him for flipping his bat.

Now, if Anderson is hitting .230 and flips his bat on a fly ball to the warning track, that could be volatile.