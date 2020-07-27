White Sox manager Renteria not with team; game rained out

McEwing is satisfied the team has been following the proper procedures to handle a potential outbreak, something every team fears.

"Major League Baseball and us as an organization have done a fantastic job of monitoring this daily," he said. "We're getting our temperatures taken three times a day. If we have symptoms we're getting checked right away, so we are monitoring closely on a daily basis everybody who has been in contact with anyone who has symptoms and taking the correct measures."

Indians manager Terry Francona said the outbreak with the Miami Marlins provided the team with a chance to review all its protocols as it prepares for its first road trip later this week.

"Again, they're mostly reminders or refreshers," he said. "But because of what has happened and what could happen, I don't think it ever hurts to drive home the point again."

Francona said the situation with the Marlins was upsetting.

"We get caught up in who we're playing and seeing if we can beat them, but in the end, we're all one industry," he said. "Everybody pretty much knows everybody else. You don't ever wish stuff like that on anybody. It's a stark reminder of the times we're in and how quickly it can go from person to person."