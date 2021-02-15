Will Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo be involved in trade rumors other questions for the Chicago Cubs heading into spring training

As we enter the new norm of the post-Epstein Cubs era, here are some questions going into spring training.

1. Will Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras be involved in trade talks all season?

Hoyer’s first winter as Cubs president was rather uneventful, as evidenced by the late signings of Joc Pederson, Trevor Williams, Jake Marisnick and others to short-term deals. Hoyer also brought back Jake Arrieta on Friday.

But Hoyer’s first summer could be memorable, especially if potential free agents Bryant, Baez and Rizzo remain unsigned by the July 31 trade deadline.

When Epstein resigned in October, he left Hoyer with the unenviable task of trying to find a way to re-sign some of his stars with a pared-down budget. If that doesn’t work, Hoyer will have to see what he can get in a trade.

If all three remain with the Cubs and the team isn’t in contention in mid-July, Hoyer’s phone should be ringing off the hook — or vibrating off the table, to be more precise.