Willie Harris brings a joyful energy to the Chicago Cubs as their third-base coach — along with unconventional visual cues to baserunners

Harris’ coaching career can be traced to a 2015 dinner at Ditka’s Restaurant for the 10-year reunion of the Chicago White Sox World Series champions. Harris appeared in 56 games for the Sox during the 2005 season but is most remembered for his pinch-hit single in the eighth inning of Game 4 of the World Series; he scored the game’s lone run on Jermaine Dye’s single to clinch the championship sweep.

“The thing that really stood out for me was after we won a World Series, the parade, when we turn that corner, man, it was just crazy,” Harris said. “Being a young kid from Cairo, Georgia, population of maybe 10,000, there were more than 10,000 people at our parade and I was just in awe.”

At one point during the reunion dinner, Harris chatted with Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who inquired about what he had been up to since his playing career ended. Harris explained that after his final professional season in 2012, he went home to Florida to run a baseball facility and coach travel teams.

“He was like: ‘You have too much energy just to be sitting at home doing not a whole lot. You’ve got a lot of knowledge. You can help some kids,’ ” Harris recalled. “(Reinsdorf) asked if I would be interested in coaching, and I said sure.”