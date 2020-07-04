Yankees pitcher Tanaka alert after hit in head by Stanton line drive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was alert and sent to a hospital after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of slugger Giancarlo Stanton during live batting practice Saturday, a frightening scene during the team's first official summer camp workout.

Tanaka's hat flew off and he immediately collapsed to the ground, cradling his head at Yankee Stadium. Trainers quickly ran to Tanaka, who stayed down for a few minutes before sitting up.

Trainers tended to his head and appeared to check his vision. Tanaka was helped to his feet and walked off the field with help.

The Yankees said in a statement that Tanaka was responsive and walking under his own power. He was sent to New York-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation.

Stanton, who had his jaw broken by a high fastball in 2014, bent over at home plate and watched motionlessly. New York star Aaron Judge repeatedly waved behind home plate and asked a video journalist to stop taking images.

Yankees players, some still stretching at the start of the club's first official practice since Major League Baseball set a truncated 60-game schedule last month, stood or knelt silently.