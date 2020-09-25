Yelich homers, Brewers beat Cards in key doubleheader opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.

Both teams are among the eight NL clubs still vying for four available postseason spots. Milwaukee pulled within a game of St. Louis, which started the day in second place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs.

The Brewers and Cardinals are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.

Yelich’s 12th home run of the season in the third gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead. It came three pitches after Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (4-3) crumpled to the ground during his delivery of an 0-2 pitch. Flaherty sat for about a minute, sometimes grimacing in pain, before resuming.

He lasted five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He also struck out five and walked four.

Suter pitched two-hit ball over four innings, Williams (2-0) solidified his Rookie of the Year resume with two tidy innings and Hader came on for his 12th save in 14 tries.