Boston bullies: Celtics' 31-3 run ends Nuggets' win streak

DENVER — Brad Stevens could sense the game slipping away. He could feel the rim-rattling dunks and the transition buckets coming.

Instead of Boston bowing to the NBA's hottest team, though, the Celtics used an epic 31-3 run to halt the Denver Nuggets' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 105-87 win on Sunday.

"We just needed something to get us going," Stevens said after his Celtics won for the fifth time in six games. "You know, I thought we were close to going the other way there when it was 76-62."

Jayson Tatum (illness) and Jaylen Brown (knee) fueled the comeback despite being listed as questionable before tip-off.

Tatum finished with 28 points two days after a career-best 53-point performance against Minnesota, and Brown had 20.

The Nuggets looked well on their way to their ninth straight win when they took a 79-65 lead late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Facundo Campazzo.

That's when Brown got hot and Kemba Walker had a rim-rattling dunk that energized the Celtics, who scored the last nine points of the quarter.

The Celtics then scored the first six of the fourth quarter to grab their first lead of the game with 10:32 remaining on Romeo Langford's free throw.