Bulls' Zach LaVine put himself in position to get paid

It’s worth taking another moment to consider what an excellent 2020-21 season Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine put together.

LaVine finished seventh in the NBA in scoring, putting up 27.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He transformed himself into a standard of efficiency, putting up career highs in shooting percentage (50.7%), 3-pointers (41.9%), 2-pointers (57.1%) and free throws (84.9%).

He had 25 games with at least 30 points and five games with at least 40. Although LaVine has his limitations defensively, he made strides on that end of the floor. For his efforts, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

“A lot of people over the last three years thought, ‘OK Zach had a great year, this is what he is. Oh, Zach did it again, this is what he is,’” LaVine said. “I’m going to keep going. I have a lot more room to grow and I’m going to push my talents to the limit.”

In his seventh season, LaVine took a leap and played like a superstar. Now he has put himself in position to get paid like one.

LaVine will be entering the final year of his contract next season, which makes him eligible for an extension this summer. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, LaVine could become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.