Celtics top Heat 117-106, cut East finals deficit to 2-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Getting big leads has been relatively easy for the Boston Celtics in these Eastern Conference finals.

This time, they also found a way to finish the job.

And just like that, the East title series got a whole lot closer.

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and the Celtics got right back into the East finals with a 117-106 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Saturday night. Kemba Walker added 21 to help Boston pull to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

"There's some great guys in that locker room," Brown said. "A lot of emotion, a lot of passion, but we're a family and we're here for each other at the end of the day. We exemplified that when we came out together ... we kept our will high and we persevered to win this game."

Marcus Smart scored 20 points for Boston, going 9 for 9 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. The Celtics — who also got 14 rebounds and eight assists from Tatum — outscored Miami 60-36 inside the paint, led by as many as 20 and never trailed.

The Celtics, who were angry in their postgame locker room after Game 2, were obviously far happier Saturday after holding Miami to 39% shooting.