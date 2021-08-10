Chicago Bulls get 1st look at 2020 draft pick Marko Simonović during Summer League games

Marko Simonović looked up to Dirk Nowitzki while growing up and played for the same Serbian team as Nikola Jokić.

Those skills and those players helped introduce Simonović, the Chicago Bulls’ 2020 second-round pick, to basketball, which he first started playing at age 7 and started doing so professionally in Italy at 14.

“Dirk Nowitzki was really amazing for me,” Simonović said after his debut in the NBA Summer League on Monday. “It’s one of my idols. I tried to practice how he played. I listened to what he said. I tried to practice how he practiced.

“Now in the last two, three years, I always follow Nikola Jokić. This is an amazing guy. We came from the same club from Belgrade. I followed him before I was drafted. I would follow because of how he played, how he shared the ball, everything.”

After playing last season in Serbia, the 21-year-old Simonović confirmed after Monday’s game that he will join the Bulls for the upcoming season. The 6-foot-11 forward could have a chance to contribute to a thin Bulls frontcourt, especially with Lauri Markkanen’s future uncertain.

“I think next season I can help the team,” Simonović said. “I’m a guy who runs the court. I’m a big man, but I like to run. I like to share the ball.

“My goal is to run fast, to be faster than the other bigs, to run better than them. But I can shoot from 3 points, share the ball, rebound the ball. That’s my part.”

The Bulls’ nine-day stay in Las Vegas for the Summer League will give fans their first chance to watch Simonović play, and there were encouraging signs in the first game. He looked much more agile than players his size normally are running the floor and getting out in transition. He was smooth cutting to the basket or popping out beyond the 3-point line in pick-and-rolls. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting and five rebounds

“He’s really good, really talented,” Bulls forward Patrick Williams said. “Just an all-around type of guy. ... He’s really good at stretching the floor, running the floor as well.”

Simonović was limited to 15 minutes in his Summer League debut while he gets his conditioning in order. He arrived in the United States less than a month ago and has been working out at the Advocate Center in Chicago for the past few weeks.

The adjustments on the court are one thing, but Simonović also is adjusting to his first time in the U.S. He plans to bring his family with him at some point this year, but for now he’s being introduced to a whole new world.

“Going through this myself four years ago, the basketball is different,” said Bulls assistant and Summer League coach Damian Cotter, who is Australian. “I feel like Marko steadily improved every time he stepped on the floor. He ran the floor well (Monday). He’s got to be a little bit better with his communication, but that’s going to take time.

“He’s only been here three weeks, but he showed some nice things. He’s skilled and he’s going to have to learn to deal with athletes going forward. As he gets more confident with the system, he’ll start talking better. Every time I see him on the floor, he gets better.”

