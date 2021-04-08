Chicago Bulls players receive the COVID-19 vaccine before beginning a 5-game road trip

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls players received the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week before leaving town to begin a five-game road trip.

The Bulls and NBA had been in dialogue with the players the last few months, providing information about the vaccine and when it might be available to the team. With eligibility rapidly expanding in Illinois, including to everyone 16 and older beginning next week in counties outside Chicago, the Bulls on Monday were given an opportunity to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Most of the team decided to take the vaccine, according to forward Thad Young, who said the information he received and the potential for relaxed health and safety protocols was enough to go forward with the decision.

“We have a lot of the information in our hands and we’ve utilized the information and took the time to learn more about the vaccine,” Young said. “The guys who did take it came to the conclusion that we want to take it as soon as possible so we could loosen some of these protocols and try to get back to living a semi-normal life.”