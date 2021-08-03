Chicago Bulls reportedly agree to a 3-year deal with DeMar DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls continued to revamp their roster Tuesday with yet another splash in free agency.
They reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million contract. To complete the deal, the Bulls will send Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade move, according to multiple reports.
One day after the Bulls revamped their backcourt and found their point guard in Lonzo Ball, adding DeRozan, who turns 32 on Saturday, gives them an added boost at wing.
DeRozan averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists in 2020-21 and has averaged at least 20 points per game the last eight seasons.
Raptors Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch, left, and guard Jalen Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Nets Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, top, chases a ball that was tippled by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton
Celtics Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, dunks past Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Bulls Hornets Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond
Bulls Timberwolves Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Andy Clayton-King
Bulls Pistons Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives as Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart defends last season.
Carlos Osorio, Associated Press
Bulls Clippers Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scores on a breakaway dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Jim Benson
Spurs Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks to pass the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half Monday night in Chicago.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bulls Magic Basketball
Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, left, is fouled as he goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, center, and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half Monday night in Orlando, Fla.
Randy Kindred
Bulls Wizards Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after he hit a 3-point basket last year. Will LaVine be traded come the NBA trade deadline?
NICK WASS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
APTOPIX Hawks Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) stands nearby during the first half of Wednesday's game in Chicago.
Jim Benson
Bulls Memphis Basketball
Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder in the second half of Friday night's game in Memphis, Tenn. Lavine scored 37 points in Chicago's 110-102 victory.
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Bulls Raptors Basketball
Chicago guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Toronto guard Terence Davis (0).
Cole Burston, Associated Press
Bulls Grizzlies Basketball
Bulls guard Zach LaVine controls the ball against Grizzlies guard Avery Bradley in a game last month in Memphis, Tenn. LaVine is listed as day-to-day with a right patellar tendon strain. The question is, with little on the line for the team, will the star guard see any action again the rest of the season?
Brandon Dill, Associated Press
Celtics Bulls Basketball
Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a dunk as Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) stands nearby during the first half Saturday in Chicago.
David Banks, Associated Press
Bulls Knicks Basketball
The Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) reacts after sinking the winning free throw during the second overtime of Monday night's NBA game against the Knicks in New York. LaVine scored 41 points in Chicago's 116-115 win.
Seth Wenig, Associated Press
Bulls Hawks Basketball
Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) scores as Hawks forward Taurean Prince (12) looks on during the first half Saturday in Atlanta.
John Bazemore, Associated Press
Hornets Bulls Basketball
Bulls guard Zach LaVine hangs on the rim after dunking against the Hornets in Wednesday night's game in Chicago. LaVine scored 32 points in the Bulls' 112-110 victory, their first of the season.
DAVID BANKS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zach LaVine
The Bulls' Zach LaVine, center, scores between the Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, left, and Marc Gasol, right, during the first half of an NBA game March 7 in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
Magic Bulls Basketball
Chicago's Zach LaVine dunks the ball after stealing a pass intended for Orlando's Shelvin Mack on Monday. The Bulls won 105-101.
Charles Rex Arbogast
20210518-AMX-SPORTS-ZACH-LAVINE-PLAYED-LIKE-SUPERSTAR-95-TB.jpg
Bulls guard Zach LaVine poses for a photo at the Advocate Center on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Terrence Antonio James
Warriors Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine goes up for a breakaway dunk during the first half Wednesday. It was his first dunk as a Bull.
Associated Press
Heat Bulls Basketball
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine (8) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Justise Winslow (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Chicago.
Paul Beaty
Bulls Newcomers Basketball
Zach LaVine, who was acquired in an off-season trade with Minnesota, has been cleared to practice. LaVine tore his ACL last season.
Associated Press
Adam Silver
The Timberwolves' Zach LaVine won his second straight dunk contest on Saturday, winning in a dunkoff with Orlando's Aaron Gordon.
Associated Press
Zach LaVine
Minnesota Timberwolves' Zach LaVine, right, takes the ball from teammate Andrew Wiggins as he competes during the NBA All-Star Saturday Slam Dunk basketball contest Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Sam Mitchell, Zach LaVine
Minnesota Timberwolves interim head coach Sam Mitchell talks with Zach LaVine during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns , Monday, March 14, 2016, in Phoenix. The Suns won 107-104. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
Zach LaVine
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine stands on the court against the Indiana Pacers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, in Indianapolis. Indiana won 107-103. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
R Brent Smith
Zach LaVine, Stephen Curry
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine (8) pushes the ball down the court past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec, 8, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs
Zach LaVine, Jabari Parker
UCLA's Zach LaVine (14) goes to the basket as Duke's Jabari Parker (1) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013, in New York. Duke won 80-63. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Jason DeCrow
Zach LaVine
UCLA's Zach LaVine goes in for a dunk against Weber State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2013, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 83-60. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
Danny Moloshok
