Chicago Bulls reportedly agree to a 3-year deal with DeMar DeRozan

Spurs Grizzlies Basketball

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. 

 BRANDON DILL, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Chicago Bulls continued to revamp their roster Tuesday with yet another splash in free agency.

They reportedly agreed to sign free-agent wing DeMar DeRozan to a three-year, $85 million contract. To complete the deal, the Bulls will send Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in a sign-and-trade move, according to multiple reports.

One day after the Bulls revamped their backcourt and found their point guard in Lonzo Ball, adding DeRozan, who turns 32 on Saturday, gives them an added boost at wing.

DeRozan averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists in 2020-21 and has averaged at least 20 points per game the last eight seasons. 

This story will be updated. 

