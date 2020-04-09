Chicago Bulls reportedly finalizing deal that will make Arturas Karnisovas the head of basketball operations

Arturas Karnisovas has become one of the most coveted and respected executives in the NBA through the years, one several teams — the Bucks, 76ers and Nets included — have all attempted to lure away from Denver with no success.
The chance to run the Bulls, a job only two men have held since 1985 and one that has not been open since 2003, was enough to finally entice him. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night the Bulls and Karnisovas were finalizing a deal to make him the franchise’s new executive vice president of basketball operations. Karnisovas will replace John Paxson as the new top basketball executive and will be tasked with overseeing a front office overhaul and hiring a new general manager, according to multiple reports.
Karnisovas, 48, helped build one of the most talented young rosters in the league in Denver. He spent seven years in the organization, including the last three as general manager, helping transform the Nuggets into a contender as the right-hand man to president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.
Karnisovas brings a strong draft history and connections around the globe. Formerly tasked to identify and develop international talent for the NBA, Karnisovas also played in Lithuania and gained a background in analytics as an employee of Daryl Morey and the Rockets.
The Bulls moved swiftly in their search for a new executive, getting Karnisovas in place less than a week after they formally began seeking permission to interview candidates. Karnisovas emerged as an early favorite and reportedly received a second interview Wednesday with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Chief Operating Officer Michael Reinsdorf.
This will mark the Bulls’ first outside hire for the basketball operations position since the Reinsdorf’s took over in 1984. Jerry Krause had worked for the organization before he was named general manager in 1985 and Paxson was a player, coach and broadcaster before he got the job in 2003. Paxson is expected to remain in the organization as an advisor, but the futures of general manager Gar Forman and coach Jim Boylen remain unclear.
By moving now, the Bulls have given themselves a chance to have a new executive in place in time for the resumption of the NBA season, whether the 2019-20 season continues or ends abruptly. It also gives Karnisovas a chance to begin evaluating the organization while the league is on pause for the coronavirus pandemic.
Karnisovas checked off all of the boxes for the Bulls as they looked to reshape their organization. He was a member of a collaborative front office in Denver and provided integral drafting skills, with his claim to fame being identifying two-time All-Star Nikola Jokic and pushing the team to select him in the second round of the 2014 draft. On that same draft night, Denver pulled off a trade that sent Doug McDermott to the Bulls and landed Gary Harris and Jusuf Nurkic with the Nuggets.
