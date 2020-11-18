Chicago Bulls select Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA draft

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls drafted versatile Florida State forward Patrick Williams with the No. 4 pick on Wednesday night, the next big step for a rebuilding team with a new front office led by Arturas Karnisovas.

The 19-year-old Williams was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s sixth man of the year and helped the Seminoles win their first ACC regular-season crown. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, he can defend multiple positions and had a team-high 30 blocks.

Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 22.6 minutes per game. He also shot 83.8% from the foul line.

The Bulls also have a second-rounder at No. 44 overall.

The draft was the first for Chicago not led by longtime executives Jerry Krause or John Paxson since 1984. Back then, Rod Thorn used the No. 3 pick to take some guy out of North Carolina named Michael Jordan.

The Bulls finished 22-43 last season and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. They were 11th in the Eastern Conference when play was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and decided they needed new leadership.