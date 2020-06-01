Chicago Bulls tab Adam Amin to succeed Neil Funk on TV broadcasts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls did not have to look far to find a replacement for retiring play-by-play announcer Neil Funk. The team on Monday announced Adam Amin, an ESPN veteran who graduated from Addison Trail High School and lives in Chicago, will start in the 2020-21 season.

"Adam knows our fans because he grew up a Bulls fan," team President Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. "That was important to us. We wanted to find someone who not only had the talent, but who also understood our history and the role the Bulls play in the lives of our city and our fans."

Amin said he is "absolutely ecstatic ... the little kid sitting on the floor of his parents' basement watching Bulls games could never have imagined this."

The move reunites Amin with analyst Stacey King for NBC Sports Chicago broadcasts. The two worked together when Amin filled in for Funk starting in 2018.