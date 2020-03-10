Citing coronavirus, Special Olympics Illinois cancels state basketball tournaments

"It is our goal to keep the safety of our athletes foremost in everything that we do," the statement said. "With the large number of players and other at each of these competitions, we felt it was necessary to make this difficult decision."

The organization said neither tournament will be rescheduled, largely because of the availability of facilities, volunteers and officials on another date.

Special Olympics Illinois said it is "currently evaluating the status of scheduled events beyond this weekend, and we will issue guidance regarding those events later this week."

"The most disturbing thing about cancelling the events is the disappointment to all involved who worked so hard to prepare for the tournaments," it said.

