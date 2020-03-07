Hoops, hope: Cavaliers listen, learn during visit to prison

One by one, the prisoners, one of whom has spent 41 years in confinement, spoke about the missteps that led to them being there. They described lives torn apart by drug use, mental illness, years spent bouncing from one foster home to the next without offering any specifics about their crimes.

The program was launched in conjunction with the film "Just Mercy," about a wrongfully convicted black man on death row in Alabama.

"'Just Mercy' hits home," assistant coach Antonio Lang said. "I'm from Alabama. You guys are not forgotten. You are loved."

Sexton, who played at Alabama, said the experience gave him an even greater perspective.

"I learned from them today," he said. "I got here and listened to their opinions and how they felt about the system, and it's going to be able to help me with my friends when they call me and we talk. We all need somebody to talk to and someone just to be there for you, especially when everybody else is against you. You need that one person to be there — that family member to be there, so I definitely understand exactly where they're coming from."