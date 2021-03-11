Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu’s ascending basketball career can be credited to his family’s blueprint for success

When Ayo expressed in sixth grade he wanted to become an NBA player one day, it was all Quam needed to hear. Family meeting time: How do we all make this happen?

Quam quit his job after nearly 30 years as a UPS manager, taking a significant pay cut to work as a paraprofessional in education. But it allowed him more family time and loosened his schedule to oversee Ayo’s development.

Ayo had enough talent that Quam figured a college scholarship could offset the salary reduction. But they needed a plan.

‘We’ll guide him’

Stories abound of promising Chicago high school basketball stars who never make it.

“I just saw (his) talent,” Quam said. “It was overwhelming. You hear horror stories, this top player from Chicago, and then something always happens that knocks them off. I’m like, that is not going to be the case. As a family, we’ll guide him. ”

Before Ayo went to Illinois, Quam said when his son entered a gym, “I was either five steps ahead of him or five steps behind him.”