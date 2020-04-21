Kindred: Illinois State graduate Dan Roan had a front row seat to 'The Last Dance' Chicago Bulls

It was 1984 and the Chicago Bulls — a professional basketball team — were practicing in an old grade school gym on the city’s north side. The workout drew one member of the media, a newly hired TV guy from WGN.
“In those days you could sit there and watch all the practice. Nobody really cared,” Dan Roan said.
So he did. And when it ended, Roan asked head coach Kevin Loughery for an interview.
“Sure,” Loughery said, “But you really don’t want to talk to me. You want to talk to him over there.”
Loughery pointed to the newest Bull, first-round draft pick Michael Jordan.
“As it turns out, he was right,” Roan said.
Fast forward from that dingy ground floor of Jordan’s time in Chicago to a 1990s trip to Atlanta. Having played a home game, the Bulls, with Roan on board, flew out of Chicago around midnight. They arrived at their Atlanta hotel around 4 a.m.
“There were probably 300 people outside the hotel,” Roan said. “They were just ready to watch Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman walk in the door .. in the middle of the night.
“And that was every place they went. It didn’t make any difference what city it was. They were always treated like rock stars. And you know, they earned it.”
They did it by winning six NBA championships in eight years, a wild ride which Roan experienced from that “terrible old gym” in 1984 to its triumphant end. The final title in the stretch, the tumultuous 1997-98 season, is being chronicled in ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” a 10-episode 30 for 30 that began with Nos. 1 and 2 on Sunday.
Roan called the first two episodes “terrific” — high praise from a guy who lived it.
“It really was a circus,” said Roan, an Illinois State grad and still sports director at WGN Television. “Part of it I think is that nobody had won very much in Chicago.
"When they started winning (the first title came in 1991), all of a sudden everybody was a Chicagoan or had ties to the city coming out, whether they lived in Phoenix or New York or Philadelphia or wherever. The great Bulls Nation really rose up during that time.”
The spotlight shined brightest on Jordan, who became a global superstar and brand. He took flight as “Air” Jordan, but prior to that, in his early Bulls days, he was available to Roan and others in the media.
An example?
The Bulls held an annual charity bowling event. One year, it was at an alley in Deerfield.
“I can’t remember which year it was, but Michael and I were sitting at the bar in the bowling alley before the thing started just the two of us,” Roan said. “We were talking about golf and basketball and having a beer. For that to happen today is not even thinkable. Those days were great. He was very accessible.”
Jordan and Roan arrived in Chicago within months of each other. Roan joined WGN in February 1984 from WCIA in Champaign and Jordan was drafted in June out of North Carolina.
They developed a good working relationship, connected in part by a love for golf. One year, Jordan played in the Western Amateur Championship in Michigan. He failed to make the cut, but played the first two days with Justin Leonard.
A few years later, Leonard won the British Open. A member at the same club in Texas as ISU grad and pro golfer D.A. Weibring, a dinner was being planned in Leonard’s honor.
Weibring called his college buddy Roan and asked if Jordan could say a few words about Leonard on a video.
“I said, ‘Sure, I’ll give it a try,’” Roan said.
Roan approached Jordan after practice and told him of the request.
“Ah, come on. I’m not doing that,” Jordan replied.
“I said, ‘OK, I’ll just call and tell them you refused to do it,’” Roan said. “He said, ‘All right. Get the camera over here.’”
“He's irritated, but he gets in front of the camera and he rips off two of the most perfect minutes of tribute that you could ever imagine,” Roan said. “Then he drops the mic on the ground and says, ‘You owe me,’ and walks away.
“He’d never forget anything. In fact, if I talked to him today he’d probably remember that Justin Leonard story and say, ‘You still owe me.’”
Roan has seen many big moments since arriving in Chicago, among them the 1985 Bears Super Bowl title, the 2005 White Sox World Series championship, three Blackhawks Stanley Cups and the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title.
Jordan and the Bulls stand apart from the rest.
“It (their run) lasted so long. They just kept winning,” Roan said. “The longevity of it would separate them from everything else. Also, in baseball there are some stars on the team. You can say the same thing in hockey with (Jonathan) Toews and (Patrick) Kane.
“But with Jordan, that brought it to a whole different level.”
Kevin Loughery saw it coming right away.
The TV guy had a great view as well.
