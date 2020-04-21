Kindred: Illinois State graduate Dan Roan had a front row seat to 'The Last Dance' Chicago Bulls

The spotlight shined brightest on Jordan, who became a global superstar and brand. He took flight as “Air” Jordan, but prior to that, in his early Bulls days, he was available to Roan and others in the media.

An example?

The Bulls held an annual charity bowling event. One year, it was at an alley in Deerfield.

“I can’t remember which year it was, but Michael and I were sitting at the bar in the bowling alley before the thing started just the two of us,” Roan said. “We were talking about golf and basketball and having a beer. For that to happen today is not even thinkable. Those days were great. He was very accessible.”

Jordan and Roan arrived in Chicago within months of each other. Roan joined WGN in February 1984 from WCIA in Champaign and Jordan was drafted in June out of North Carolina.

They developed a good working relationship, connected in part by a love for golf. One year, Jordan played in the Western Amateur Championship in Michigan. He failed to make the cut, but played the first two days with Justin Leonard.

A few years later, Leonard won the British Open. A member at the same club in Texas as ISU grad and pro golfer D.A. Weibring, a dinner was being planned in Leonard’s honor.