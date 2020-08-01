Kindred: Lessons from Lou: Pontiac's Gary Brunner relishes time with former Illini coach Lou Henson

You didn’t have to be one of Henson’s star players. He had a lot of them at Illinois, especially on the 1989 Final Four team.

Brunner was a senior manager that year, working in the shadows for a team led by Nick Anderson, Kenny Battle, Kendall Gill, Stephen Bardo and Lowell Hamilton.

They grabbed the spotlight and deservedly so. Yet, Brunner and his fellow managers received the same respect from the Hensons as the headliners.

That was evident in June 1996, six years after Brunner graduated and a few months after Henson retired as Illinois coach. Brunner and his future bride, Kristina, invited the Hensons to their wedding.

Henson replied: “I can’t be at the wedding, but I’ll be at the reception.”

“He had another wedding of a family member that day,” Brunner said.

Sure enough, Lou and Mary Henson showed up at the Pontiac Moose Lodge for the reception. Henson posed for pictures and signed autographs. He shook hands with strangers and made them feel like old friends.

“I apologized up and down and said, ‘That’s not the reason I invited you here to be a public figure,’” Brunner said. “He says, ‘This is great. This is a blast.’ That was a pretty cool moment.”