LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win

"The mood of the team is we're disappointed we lost, and we've got to come back and get one tomorrow," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "I won't disclose what LeBron was like (in the locker room). It's in-house."

The remaining Lakers rallied and actually took a one-point lead to halftime, but missed their first 11 shots of the second half. Danilo Gallinari scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime for the Hawks, who are on their longest winning streak since January 2015.

"That was the first thing I told the guys: We can't relax because LeBron is out of the game," McMillan said. "We have to keep up the pressure, and I thought our guys did that."

James' absence left the Lakers without three starters in the second half, and the Hawks capitalized for their first road victory over Los Angeles since March 2016. All-NBA big man Anthony Davis missed his 14th consecutive game with a right calf injury, and Marc Gasol missed his seventh straight game since February after sitting out under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

"It's different without (James), without AD," Gallinari said. "Of course they're a different team. But at the same time, all of the players that stepped up are all NBA veterans with experience, guys that won championships. I would say it's anyway a very good win."

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.

