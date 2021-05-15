Little at stake for Bulls in loss to Nets

NEW YORK — The Chicago Bulls already had been eliminated from postseason contention, which didn't give them much time to process how this once promising season slipped away.

After fighting for their playoff lives for weeks, a Washington Wizards victory Friday night made the result of the Bulls' 105-91 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon inconsequential.

All that was left to fight for during the final two games of the season this weekend is the chance for better draft lottery odds, especially considering the Bulls owe their first-round pick to the Orlando Magic if it's outside the top 4. Without much at stake, the Bulls sat Zach LaVine (knee), Tomáš Satoranský (ankle), Daniel Theis (hip) and Troy Brown (ankle)

"Definitely disappointing," center Nikola Vučević said of being eliminated from playoff contention. "We really felt like we had a chance to get there and to get in the play-in and play for something further."

Expectations rose after acquiring Vučević at the trade deadline. He gave the Bulls another All-Star to pair with LaVine and the two figured to be natural complements, especially offensively.