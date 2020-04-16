Michael Jordan reflects on Bulls 1997-98 championship season documentary 'Last Dance'

The end-date had been assured, Jordan said, when general manager Jerry Krause signed Jackson to a one-year contract renewal in July 1997. In a nod to their fraying relationship, Krause made clear it would be Jackson's last with the team.

"Krause told Phil Jackson that we could go 82-0 and he would never get a chance to come back," Jordan said. "Knowing that I had married myself to him, and if he wasn't going to be the coach, then obviously I wasn't going to play (for the Bulls). So Phil started off the season saying this was the last dance -- and we played it that way."

Jordan's ability to exploit perceived -- and sometimes invented -- slights to motivate himself is a frequent touchstone of "The Last Dance." He told Roberts it was his parents who gave him the mindset that there is always something positive to be mined from a bad situation.

"They were hard-working people and they instilled that not just in me but my brothers and sisters," Jordan said. "It just became a part of my nature, and I always look at a negative and turn it into a positive.

"Unfortunately, things like that happen in our life and, as I try to teach my kids, just take that negative, learn from it and try to make it a positive, and that all came from my parents."