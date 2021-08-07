NBA investigating Lonzo Ball trade to Chicago Bulls, report says

Within minutes of NBA free agency officially opening at 5 p.m. Monday, news broke of an agreement between the Chicago Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball. And it’s possible the Bulls might be in trouble with the league for their fast start.
The NBA has opened an investigation into potential tampering violations in the sign-and-trade deal that is set to send Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Bulls, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday. The trade is yet to become official, but the four-year, $85 million agreement was one of the first reported this week.
The league also is looking into the Miami Heat’s acquisition of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, another sign-and-trade deal that broke quickly Monday. The Heat officially announced Lowry’s deal.
Free agents and teams technically are not allowed to have discussions ahead of the start of free agency, but it’s a leaguewide practice that many deals agreed upon this week almost certainly were discussed ahead of time in some capacity. The NBA’s history with enforcing tampering, however, is uneven.
In 2019, the NBA introduced stiffer penalties to slow down tampering. The maximum fine was elevated to $10 million, executives could be subject to suspension, draft picks could be taken away and, most drastically, contracts voided.
The Bucks fell victim to such penalties in 2020, when the NBA stripped them of their 2022 second-round pick as punishment for violating tampering rules in a failed sign-and-trade for guard Bogdan Bogdanović from the Sacramento Kings.
The Pelicans reportedly agreed to trade Ball, a restricted free agent, to the Bulls for Garrett Temple, Tomáš Satoranský and a second-round pick.
