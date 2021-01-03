NBA roundup: James leads Lakers past Grizzlies to open 2-game set

LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers opened a two-game set in Memphis with a 108-94 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday night.

James played within the offense for the first three quarters, then became more aggressive to start the fourth, scoring the Lakers first 10 points of the period. His 3-pointer with 2:34 left made it 101-90.

Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Lakers win their third straight.

Kyle Anderson led Memphis with 18 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones also had 14 points, and rookie Desmond Bane had 13.

The Lakers led 56-54 at the break after both teams held advantages of at least nine points in the first half. Los Angeles took a 77-75 lead into the fourth.

The teams will meet again Tuesday night.

Celtics 122, Pistons 120: Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons for a weekend split in Detroit.