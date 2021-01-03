NBA roundup: James leads Lakers past Grizzlies to open 2-game set

LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers opened a two-game set in Memphis with a 108-94 victory over the Grizzlies on Sunday night.
James played within the offense for the first three quarters, then became more aggressive to start the fourth, scoring the Lakers first 10 points of the period. His 3-pointer with 2:34 left made it 101-90.
Montrezl Harrell added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Lakers win their third straight.
Kyle Anderson led Memphis with 18 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tyus Jones also had 14 points, and rookie Desmond Bane had 13.
The Lakers led 56-54 at the break after both teams held advantages of at least nine points in the first half. Los Angeles took a 77-75 lead into the fourth.
The teams will meet again Tuesday night.
Celtics 122, Pistons 120: Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons for a weekend split in Detroit.
Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit.
Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists.
Semi Ojeleye hit three 3-pointers in less than five minutes to open the fourth quarter for Boston. Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk responded with back-to-back 3s to give Detroit a 108-106 lead with 6:01 left.
Mykhailiuk scored eight straight Detroit points, and the Pistons took a 118-117 lead on Mason Plumlee's free throws with 42.2 seconds left. That set up Brown's 3-pointer with 34.0 seconds to go, and Jerami Grant made two free throws 12 seconds later to tie it at 120.
Grant scored 22 points for the Pistons, netting at least that mark for a career-best fifth straight game.
On Friday night, Detroit beat Boston 96-93 for its only victory of the season, with the Celtics missing their final 10 shots and going scoreless for the final 4:15.
Mykhailiuk had 15 points despite not entering the game until under four minutes left in the third quarter.
Marcus Smart had 17 points and eight assists for Boston.
Wizards 123, Nets 122: Bradley Beal had 27 points, 10 rebounds and the assist on Thomas Bryant's go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards over the host Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4.
Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start.
Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
The lead changed hands frequently down the stretch before Beal missed a jumper with the Wizards down by one. Bryant grabbed the rebound and the ball got back to Beal, who drove into the lane and dished it to his big man.
Irving then missed a 3-pointer but the Nets grabbed the rebound and got it to Durant, whose jumper with 1.5 seconds left was off.
The Nets, who pulled out a 145-141 shootout against the Hawks on Wednesday, were on pace for another one at halftime. Down 12 early in the second quarter after being outscored 11-0 to start the period, they finished with a flurry to lead 71-70. Irving and Beal both scored 20 points.