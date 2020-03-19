NBA telling teams to keep players, staff out of facilities

Entering Thursday, the NBA had seven players — four from the Brooklyn Nets, two from the Utah Jazz and one from the Detroit Pistons — known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Later Thursday, the number of known cases within the NBA rose to 11 after the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers reported positive tests. The Nuggets had one person with the virus but did not say if the person was a player, coach or another level of staffer.

And the 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive for the virus. The team also didn't specify who they were. The group tested included players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff.

The team said it secured tests privately.

"Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals," the 76ers said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Wednesday that eight teams have been tested; not all of those teams have publicly acknowledged testing, so it is possible that the number of positives among NBA players could be higher.