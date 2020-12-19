New NBA coaches for 9 teams navigating compressed timeline

— The team: Silas inherited a veteran team when he took over for Mike D'Antoni, who chose not to return after his contract ran out following Houston's loss to the Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals. But the 47-year-old faces a tough task as he tries to settle into his first head coaching job while dealing with the distraction from persistent rumors that superstar James Harden wants to be traded. Harden reported late to camp but is with the team now and Silas has said they've had good talks about basketball but that they haven't discussed his future. If the Rockets keep Harden, he'll be expected to lead a team that has new additions John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins that will try to contend for its first title since winning two in a row in 1994-95.