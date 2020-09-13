Nuggets do it again, taking Clippers to Game 7 in West

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Flights home from the NBA's bubble are planned whenever a team is on the cusp of elimination, just in case they're needed.

Denver is in no hurry to board that plane.

The never-say-die Nuggets pulled off another season-saving comeback — and, after rallying from 19 points down with 22 minutes remaining, they'll see the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 on Tuesday night for a berth in the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and the Nuggets topped the Clippers, 111-98, on Sunday to even their West semifinal series at three games apiece. The Nuggets will try to become the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 3-1 deficits in the same postseason, after doing so against Utah in the West first round.

Jamal Murray scored 21 for Denver, which got 16 from Gary Harris, 13 from Michael Porter Jr. and 10 from Monte Morris.

Paul George had 33 points, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and Lou Williams had 14 for the Clippers, who are now 0-7 in games where they could clinch a trip to the conference finals.