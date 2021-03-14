Pelicans say some players, staff received COVID-19 vaccine

Silver said at that news conference that he was unaware of any player being vaccinated at that point. The NBA, however, has told teams and players that once completely vaccinated, they would no longer risk having to miss games and quarantine if they are flagged as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Many of our players have had to sit out not because they tested positive but because they were required to quarantine because of a close contact," Silver said.

The league has had about 100 players test positive this season — 48 of those in the week before the start of training camp — and has had to reschedule 31 games so far this season for virus-related reasons, such as positive tests and contact tracing keeping teams from having enough players to take the floor.

Not all players have publicly said they will receive the vaccine when it becomes available in their communities. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said during All-Star weekend he would make the decision with his family and "keep that to a private thing."

"Obviously, I saw Adam had his comments about the vaccination," James said. "But things like that, when you decide to do something, that's a conversation between you and your family and not for everybody. I'll keep it that way."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.