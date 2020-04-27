Philadelphia's Marc Eversley to become Chicago Bulls general manager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marc Eversley, the Philadelphia 76ers senior vice president of player personnel, has agreed to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, multiple sources confirm. ESPN was first to report the news.

The London native will become the first black general manager in franchise history. He will help new Bulls executive vice president of basketball operation Artus Karnisovas. Eversley replaces former longtime Bulls general manager Gar Forman, who the Bulls fired on April 13. That's the same day Karnisovas officially took over the Chicago franchise after spending time as the Denver Nuggets general manager.

Eversley eyed Matisse Thybulle as early as his junior season at Washington. He went on to have a huge hand in the Sixers selecting the standout rookie guard, who is one of the league's best young defenders.

Thybulle shut down his pre-draft workouts and didn't attend the NBA pre-draft combine last summer after working out in front of Eversley and Sixers general manager Elton Brand. The Sixers had promised to draft him if still available late in the first round. The team ended up moving up four spots in a trade with the Boston Celtics to select Thybulle with the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA draft.