Sullivan: Jerry Reinsdorf and Jerry Krause are the perfect villains for ‘The Last Dance’

It’s a shame Krause no longer is alive to get a chance to refute the many allegations, including a scarred childhood — filled with teasing about his height — that allegedly fueled his anger and resentment as he rose to a position of power. You almost feel sorry for him at times, but then you remember Krause was the one who told Jackson he wasn’t coming back even if the Bulls went 82-0, a quote replayed in the opening credits.

Reinsdorf at least gets a chance to defend himself and the team’s decisions. He suggests that a rebuild after 1998 was necessary because the Bulls players, besides Jordan, wouldn’t be worth keeping around at that stage of their careers. He explains that he advised Scottie Pippen not to sign the ludicrous long-term contract that made Pippen so bitter and hostile, even his teammates took note.

But the part that really made me cringe was when Jordan wanted to come back from his foot injury late in 1986 to help the team make the playoffs. A doctor said there was a 10% chance of re-injuring the foot, a risk Jordan was willing to take. Reinsdorf was against it and explained the Bulls weren’t going anywhere anyway, so why risk it? They wound up making the playoffs in spite of limiting Jordan’s playing time against his wishes.