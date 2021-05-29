Sweep: Bucks oust Heat 120-103, roll into Round 2

The Heat — who led 9-2 shortly after the start of Game 1 and hadn't enjoyed even that much of a margin in the last 136 minutes and 8 seconds of basketball leading into the start of Game 4 — got the early jump. A pair of free throws by Duncan Robinson with 3:48 left in the opening quarter put Miami up 20-12, its biggest lead of the series, and the Heat margin would eventually grow to as much as 12 in the first half.

Blazers 115, Nuggets 95: Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Denver in Game 4 to even the first-round series at Portland, Ore.

Powell made four 3-points and was 11 of 15 from the floor, and CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Denver before sitting out the final quarter. He was the Nuggets' top scorer.

Portland star Damian Lillard was 1 for 10 from the field but finished with 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. He also sat for the final quarter after the Blazers led by as many as 33 points in the third.

Mark Eaton dies