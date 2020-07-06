The bubble awaits: NBA teams set to start Disney arrivals

In their rooms, a welcome kit including a thermometer, pulse oximeter and two optional items — a physical distancing sensor and an Oura Ring that tracks sleep and activity — will be awaiting players and staff, as will some personal protective equipment such as wipes to clean the exterior of their luggage.

"I think we're on the right path, we're on the right plan," Houston general manager Daryl Morey said. "But I think every day there's new information so ... I think if anyone's certain about anything right now I think they're making a mistake. I think we all have to intelligently continue to understand the risks, manage the risks versus the potential outcomes, and go from there."

For some teams, the getaway comes not long after the reality of the virus struck yet again. Miami closed its facility late last week following positive test results, Milwaukee and Sacramento followed over the weekend after the same circumstance, and now seven of the 22 Disney-bound teams have had to shutter their practice gyms.

All this, of course, comes with coronavirus numbers in Florida still rising and the percentage of positive test results simply overwhelming what the standards were a few weeks ago.