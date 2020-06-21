The season is over for the Chicago Bulls. Here’s an evaluation of their roster and where it stands for 2020-21

Breakdown: The Bulls asked Young to play a few roles this season, all of which were slightly different than the roles he has played during his 13-year NBA career. He started the season coming off the bench primarily for the first time since the 2011-12 season and reportedly was displeased with his minutes. He attempted more 3-pointers per game than he had in at least six years. He eventually made his way back into the starting lineup, but only after an injury to Markkannen. Young is able to slide into many roles and is still a capable role player on any roster, although the Bulls have not figured out how to get the best out of him.

Otto Porter

Breakdown: It’s hard to quantify just how different this Bulls season might have been had a foot injury not limited Porter to just 14 games. Perhaps he would have been the offensive threat the Bulls so desperately lacked for much of the year. Their 106 offensive rating jumped to 112.5 with him on the floor. He is one of their best and most consistent 3-point shooters with the ability to create his own shot. Porter’s injury troubles, however, have plagued him for the last two seasons. He is almost certain to exercise his expensive player option for next season, so the Bulls hopefully will find a way to keep their highest-paid player on the floor to see just how much he changes their team.