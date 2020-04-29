The Worm Turns: Carmen Electra recalls 'bad boy' Dennis Rodman's courtship

“I remember being in the living room, naked, in Dennis’ house in Chicago,” Electra told The Associated Press. “He was very humble. He threw a mattress in front of the couch in the living room. That’s where he always slept. That’s where I slept as well. We were both naked, actually, when there’s a knock at the door, Dennis jumps up, I don’t know if he answered the door naked or not, I can’t remember that part because I was hiding. He just turned around to me and said, ‘It’s Michael Jordan. I’ve got to go practice.”

She later detailed her sexual dalliances with Rodman throughout the Bulls’ practice facility, everywhere from the training room to the court, and possibly even coach Phil Jackson’s office.

“I’d have to say, sorry, coach,” she said with a laugh.

Rodman’s eccentricities transcended his basketball skills that led to NBA titles with the Detroit Pistons and Bulls and forged a path to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He led the league in rebounding an NBA-record seven straight seasons, won consecutive defensive player of the year awards, and back-to-back titles with the Pistons before teaming with Jordan and Scottie Pippen for three championships in a row with the Bulls.