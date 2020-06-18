WAGNER: New venue, format should bring excitement to IHSA boys finals — but Champaign-Urbana has to sustain it

Champaign-Urbana should get ready to sound the bells, blow the whistles and roll out the red carpet.
The community and those in charge of running the Illinois High School Association's boys state basketball finals sit in a good spot. All they have to do is open their arms and embrace the tournament for all of its glory.
For the first time since 1995, the state finals are returning to Champaign and will play at the State Farm Center, the home of the University of Illinois. Or, as most will surely call it for a weekend next March: Assembly Hall.
It's not that Peoria, which has hosted the tournament since it left Champaign, did anything wrong. But change is sometimes a good thing. It was when the finals moved to Peoria and it will be now. Attendance and interest in the tournament has fizzled in recent years. Economically, Peoria isn’t the same as it was when the tournament moved there 25 years ago and the four-class system certainly hasn’t helped ticket sales.
Of course there will be renewed excitement in Champaign-Urbana. There's a new venue, one that happens to be home of a Big Ten program and that was renovated in 2016 with a price tag of $170 million. There's a new format, which will feature all four classes playing from Thursday through Saturday, with the final day including all four state championship games.
At the very least, it's easy to imagine the casual fan checking out the weekend for the first year just to get a feel for the new environment. It's on the hosts to get them to keep coming back after that.
In a teleconference on Monday the University of Illinois and the Champaign-Urbana group touted a technology-based atmosphere and an exhibit to display IHSA history. It won't be the "March Madness Experience" exactly like Peoria hosted, but coming out of the gates strong in the first year is important to establish this plan. And it sounds like hotels in the area are on-board to make this thrive.
"Our community has evolved into a much broader vision incorporating sports, education, technology, and a place of diverse culture that will provide incredible experiences for all involved," President & CEO of Visit Champaign County Jayne DeLuce said in a statement. "We are ready to embrace a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials, and media for the experience of a lifetime."
The other part of the bid is, of course, the backing of the University of Illinois and its athletic department. When they put the full force of their weight into the bid, with a renovated arena, it felt inevitable that the tournament would make its way back to Champaign.
It's a recruiting win for Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood. Players get to see the campus and play at the arena. And consider the obvious about a rabid Illinois fan base. What if a player in the tournament is an Illinois signee or verbal commitment. Imagine the people who will, in theory, roll out in droves to see these kids. What would the State Farm Center have looked like two years ago when Ayo Dosunmu and Morgan Park were playing in the Class 3A championship game?
What about Adam Miller before the coronavirus canceled the season?
Not that casual Illinois fans didn't make the trip to Carver Arena in Peoria to see recruits, but it seems more likely in Champaign.
What about a recruiting target? Illinois fans crave information when a player has the Illini in their final list. May as well count a sold ticket for those fans to the State Farm Center to show support.
“I think it will have that (impact) for so many,” Underwood told reporters during a teleconference. “Yes, we absolutely want to recruit the best talent, and we want to keep them at home. We have a terrific university and one of the greatest communities in Champaign-Urbana in the country for all university towns. To be able to show that off and to be able show our program off in our facility — like everybody said, it’s renovated and it’s as classy and as good of a place as ever and it’s such a wonderful place for families — so I’m excited. I think it really benefits our program, and I think it will help enhance what we’re trying to do here in terms of making Illini basketball one of the great, great programs on the national scene.”
It's a win, and with the new venue and format in the first year, attendance — which has been dwindling — seems likely to see a boost.
It's on the host to keep the ball rolling.
