WAGNER: New venue, format should bring excitement to IHSA boys finals — but Champaign-Urbana has to sustain it

The other part of the bid is, of course, the backing of the University of Illinois and its athletic department. When they put the full force of their weight into the bid, with a renovated arena, it felt inevitable that the tournament would make its way back to Champaign.

It's a recruiting win for Illinois men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood. Players get to see the campus and play at the arena. And consider the obvious about a rabid Illinois fan base. What if a player in the tournament is an Illinois signee or verbal commitment. Imagine the people who will, in theory, roll out in droves to see these kids. What would the State Farm Center have looked like two years ago when Ayo Dosunmu and Morgan Park were playing in the Class 3A championship game?

What about Adam Miller before the coronavirus canceled the season?

Not that casual Illinois fans didn't make the trip to Carver Arena in Peoria to see recruits, but it seems more likely in Champaign.

What about a recruiting target? Illinois fans crave information when a player has the Illini in their final list. May as well count a sold ticket for those fans to the State Farm Center to show support.