WAGNER: 'The Last Dance' gave us a much-needed sense of community

Following the conversation on social media was fun, and reading coverage from various news outlets about other untold stories only added to, and extended, the experience of the series beyond our Sunday night dates.

It’s fair to wonder if the series would have gotten as much attention at its original air date in June, in a non-pandemic driven world while competing with the heart of the Major League Baseball season. But ESPN pushed the series up and it came at the right time, when sports fans needed something to sink their teeth into, but its value extended beyond its 10 hours of air time.

Simply: We got to talk sports with one another again.

My mom and I talk daily, so naturally she would know I was watching the series, but ordinarily she isn’t into sports enough to ask questions. I suspect it was her way of saying, “See, I know what’s going on in sports!”

My dad and I don’t talk as frequently, so finding common ground through a documentary was a welcome part of my week, just like the weekly texts with a cousin who has much, much better memories of the Bulls’ dynasty than I do. We’ll talk about it at our next family get-together, I’m sure — whenever that is.