WAGNER: 'The Last Dance' gave us a much-needed sense of community

On Monday afternoon while on two separate phone calls with my mom and dad, both asked me the same question: “Are you watching that Michael Jordan series?”
My brain quickly composed what would have been the equivalent of a since-deleted draft of an angry email. “Are you kidding me? What else do I have to do? Everyone is watching it!” In the interest of composure, I dialed it back to: “Yeah, it was really good.”
I stand by that my first thought would have been justified, if perhaps a bit unnecessary. But the five-week, 10-part series, “The Last Dance” gave us nearly unanimous plans every Sunday night. So yes, of course we were all watching. It gave us something sports-related to put in our calendar, and, for the first time in what was nearly two months, a sports fix.
By now you certainly know the basics of the series, which looked at the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty — with a heavy focus on superstar Michael Jordan — through the lens of the team’s final of six NBA championships in the 1997-1998 season. It was a rare look behind the curtain at the team with fresh interviews from Jordan, his teammates, coaches, opponents, media members and with cameos from former President Barack Obama.
Social media platforms were full of clips or comments from the series, from Jordan’s response to watching a separate interview on an iPad (a delightful interview technique) to his, well, not-always-fond interactions with teammate Scott Burrell to Dennis Rodman’s run to Vegas and later to a pro wrestling appearance with Hulk Hogan.
We met security guards John Michael Wozniak and Gus Lett and watched them reach their own fame, listened to Jordan talk about the cost of greatness and saw athletes in their raw, F-bomb laden states.
The series, though, was a reminder of the sense of community that sports offers, one we’ve been lacking since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped games in their entirety.
Since the stoppage, we’ve had the WNBA and NFL Drafts as well as NFL free agency, and all were captivating in their own right, but nothing that gave us something to watch for more than a month about the most famous person in America in his heyday.
For two hours every Sunday for five weeks, arguments about politics felt like they stopped. It was a rare time that most of us would even have welcomed a Jordan-LeBron James debate about the greatest basketball player of all time with open arms. Some learned about Jordan’s legacy in its entirety, some heard stories they hadn’t previously heard and some got to re-live their own experience in growing up while watching him take his fame, and the Chicago Bulls' marketability to a previously unseen stratosphere.
Following the conversation on social media was fun, and reading coverage from various news outlets about other untold stories only added to, and extended, the experience of the series beyond our Sunday night dates.
It’s fair to wonder if the series would have gotten as much attention at its original air date in June, in a non-pandemic driven world while competing with the heart of the Major League Baseball season. But ESPN pushed the series up and it came at the right time, when sports fans needed something to sink their teeth into, but its value extended beyond its 10 hours of air time.
Simply: We got to talk sports with one another again.
My mom and I talk daily, so naturally she would know I was watching the series, but ordinarily she isn’t into sports enough to ask questions. I suspect it was her way of saying, “See, I know what’s going on in sports!”
My dad and I don’t talk as frequently, so finding common ground through a documentary was a welcome part of my week, just like the weekly texts with a cousin who has much, much better memories of the Bulls’ dynasty than I do. We’ll talk about it at our next family get-together, I’m sure — whenever that is.
So now what? Most of us long for the games as they slowly make their way back and we’ll still long for the beautiful — if at times imperfect — story telling the series gave us.
Really, perhaps we just long for the sense of community.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
