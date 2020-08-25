Watch now: Alex Peacock, Tyler Seibring to be reunited as basketball teammates in Portugal

Alex Peacock's first year of professional basketball didn't turn out quite as he planned.
The Normal Community High School graduate left Cyprus after playing only four games. Peacock regrouped back in the United States and was ready to head to Australia when the world turned upside down with a global pandemic.
Peacock is pretty sure this upcoming season will be different in Portugal.
It will actually feel like home, in a way.
Peacock will be reunited with Tyler Seibring for the first time since 2015 when the duo helped NCHS take second place in the Class 4A State Tournament. They will play for Vitoria SC of the Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol, which is the top pro league in Portugal.
Yes, it's a small world.
"It's kind of cool to have one of my guys there," said Peacock earlier this week from his new home of Dallas. "We've been playing since sixth grade. It's crazy when you think about it."
Seibring started last season with Real Canoe in Spain and saw action in 19 games before going to Vitoria SC, which is based in the northern Portuguese city of Guimaraes. He was there four games before COVID-19 shut down the league.
When he wasn't sure where he would end up this season, Seibring said he got a call from the Vitoria coach Carlos Fechas asking about Peacock. A short time later, Peacock texted Seibring and wanted to know about Vitoria.
After Peacock told the team he was coming, Seibring was asked to return and join his ex-teammate from Kingsley Junior High, NCHS and travel basketball.
"It really is unbelievable," said Seibring.
The 6-foot-9 Seibring has always been an excellent perimeter shooter. Peacock, a 6-7 left-hander, did much of his damage inside and with mid-range jumpers in high school.
It's been five years since Seibring and Peacock played together. Peacock spent two years at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Texas State where he was a two-year starter for the Bobcats, averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent outside the arc.
Peacock said Seibring might not recognize how he plays anymore.
"My game has transformed a lot since that last state championship game. I'm a perimeter player now," said Peacock. "I'm known to be a shooter now. I don't know when that happened.
"They're bringing me in to be a 3 man (small forward), score, rebound, do pretty much everything. Over there I've made my name to be a scorer, which is fine by me ... I'm not really a back-to-the-basket guy anymore."
Seibring enjoyed a stellar college career at Elon. He was a three-time Colonial Athletic Association all-star after scoring 1,794 points, ranking sixth in school history, while grabbing 779 rebounds (10th best). Seibring's 278 career 3-pointers are the second most for an Elon player.
Hearing that Peacock might steal some long balls from him, Seibring laughed.
"His shot was always coming along and improving every year," said Seibring. "It's no surprise now he's coming for my job as a shooter."
"I think we're both going to surprise each other when we see each other on the floor," said Peacock.
Even though he was only in Cyprus a short time last year, Peacock said he learned a lot about what international basketball is like on and off the court.
"I wasn't willing to be that far away from home with certain things I didn't feel comfortable with," he said. "You have to ask a lot of questions. When I was going through the college thing they told me to ask a lot of questions, but it's amplified because you're not in the same country and people have different ways of thinking.
"That's the biggest thing. People are brought up completely different and have different ways of thinking than us."
Peacock said he doesn't "speak a lick of Portuguese," but figures he'll be able to get by fine like he did in Cyprus where many of the locals spoke English. There also are a couple more American players on the team in addition to Seibring.
Seibring said he was "getting a good handle on Spanish" before he went to Portugal. He quickly learned how to say please (por favor) and thank you (obrigado) in Portuguese.
"A lot of it is using context and hoping people have an open mind and aren't too hard on you. Luckily that was the case," said Seibring. "A lot of kind people were willing to deal with me making a lot of hand motions."
Seibring believes Peacock will enjoy the lifestyle of Guimaraes, which has a population of 52,000. In many ways, Seibring said it is a lot like Bloomington-Normal.
"There's a lot of good people and definitely a community feel, which obviously I appreciated," he said.
Peacock is leaving next Wednesday for Portugal, while Seibring will depart Raleigh, N.C., where he has spent the last month, a week from Saturday.
Vitoria SC will practice for a couple weeks before resuming the semifinals of a tournament that was halted by the pandemic. When that is finished it will be on to the new season.
The last time Peacock and Seibring played together, the Ironmen lost to Stevenson, 57-40, in the Class 4A title game. Jalen Brunson, who is now with the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, led Stevenson with 30 points.
"Hopefully we get a better result than from the state tournament," said Peacock.
"It seems like a long time ago ... but I think we're now ready to start another run," said Seibring.
