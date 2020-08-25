Watch now: Alex Peacock, Tyler Seibring to be reunited as basketball teammates in Portugal

"That's the biggest thing. People are brought up completely different and have different ways of thinking than us."

Peacock said he doesn't "speak a lick of Portuguese," but figures he'll be able to get by fine like he did in Cyprus where many of the locals spoke English. There also are a couple more American players on the team in addition to Seibring.

Seibring said he was "getting a good handle on Spanish" before he went to Portugal. He quickly learned how to say please (por favor) and thank you (obrigado) in Portuguese.

"A lot of it is using context and hoping people have an open mind and aren't too hard on you. Luckily that was the case," said Seibring. "A lot of kind people were willing to deal with me making a lot of hand motions."

Seibring believes Peacock will enjoy the lifestyle of Guimaraes, which has a population of 52,000. In many ways, Seibring said it is a lot like Bloomington-Normal.

"There's a lot of good people and definitely a community feel, which obviously I appreciated," he said.

Peacock is leaving next Wednesday for Portugal, while Seibring will depart Raleigh, N.C., where he has spent the last month, a week from Saturday.