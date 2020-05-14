Watch now: Bill Murray reflects on ‘The Last Dance’ and making ‘Space Jam’ with Michael Jordan: ‘People forget I got the assist on the game-winning basket’

Pro Peter Jacobsen and Murray defeated Jordan and D.A. Weibring at that five-hole event, all but assuring themselves of victory when Murray’s 30-foot chip shot wound up within four feet of the final hole.

But Murray glossed over those details on Wednesday and seemed more pleased he got Jordan to pose afterward for a picture with his mother, which he shared with viewers.

“There is the most hilarious photograph of my mother, Lucille Collins Murray, one of the paler beauties ever put on the planet, standing next to this giant man," Murray said. "She was only 5-1\u00bd or 5-2, and the smiles on both their faces because they knew how ridiculous the photograph looked.”

That episode, not surprisingly, was not included in “The Last Dance,” which concludes its 10-part, five-week run Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2.

“That was an exciting time to be Chicago Bulls fan, to be Chicagoan,” Murray said of the 1984-to-1998 era of Bulls basketball covered by the series. “It’s a great thing and it’s very fascinating to watch, but it’s too much for some people. They can’t take both (weekly episodes) back to back. It sort of knocks them out. Some, they become exhausted -- but it takes … a lot out of people who watch it.”

