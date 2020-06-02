Watch now: Former Normal Community star Tyler Seibring lived and learned during first season of pro basketball abroad

Basketball players head into road games eager to silence the home crowd.
In Europe, however, Tyler Seibring can attest that crowds don't cooperate when it comes to volume.
"There are a lot of loud crowds," said the former Normal Community High School star, who played in 19 games for Real Canoe of Madrid, Spain, and four games for Vitoria SC of Guimarães, Portugal, before the coronavirus pandemic cut short his first professional season in March.
"The smaller towns in particular were very active in the stands. They'll have the noisemakers and stuff that you hear in World Cup soccer. It was chaos, but a lot of fun."
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Seibring, the 2015 Pantagraph Area Co-Player of the Year, looked back on his five-month introduction to pro hoops feeling positive about things he learned from both the ups and downs.
On the down side, Real Canoe (pronounced CA-no-way) went 4-15 between September and January with Seibring as part of a young roster that had trouble finishing close games. He averaged 4.7 points in 13.9 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.
"There were definitely a lot of challenges," said Seibring, whose team played in the second-highest of three levels in the Spanish basketball system.
The Liga Española de Baloncesto reminded Seibring, who starred at Elon University in Elon, N.C., of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
"(In the CAA) you could beat anybody and lose to anybody," he said. "I felt it was pretty similar overseas because everyone is a professional basketball player. This is what they do so there are a lot of really competitive guys and a lot of competitive teams."
Of Real Canoe's 15 losses with Seibring, eight were by seven points or less.
"It was fun being able to compete every game," he said. "There weren't games that we felt like we were entirely outmatched. That was good in a sense that we didn't feel we were getting blown off the court. There were just adjustments that we needed to make as we went along."
It took some doing for the 23-year-old Seibring to adjust to facing much older opponents.
"The largest gap I would have had (in college) was the difference between a freshman and a senior," he said. "Now I'm guarding a guy who has four kids in the stands and is 36, 37 years old."
Seibring battled many foes who were big and aggressive.
"They really know how to play basketball, too, so it was a lot of fun being able to pick people's brains about how they were playing, the tricks they had picked up," he said.
"Obviously, one of the challenges was the language barrier. A lot of people are multilingual and able to speak English, but for a lot of people it was not their primary language. A lot of times I'd have to ask people to repeat what they were saying."
Dealing with homesickness got easier for Seibring when his parents, Scott and Stacy, visited Madrid last November.
"I was able to have some version of a Thanksgiving even though we were the only ones celebrating," he said. "It was fun.
"My sister (Kate Neally) and her husband (Mitch Neally) were planning on coming at the end of March, but obviously that was canceled."
Of the things Seibring missed about America, he was surprised one was the sound of English. In particular, he remembers hearing his native tongue in Porto, Portugal.
"I realized it was the first time I had overheard an English conversation in three months," he said. "I didn't realize how comforting that was."
Vitoria SC in Portugal went 2-2 in February and early March with Seibring, who averaged 3.5 points in 13.5 minutes of action. He was one of four Americans on the roster. In Madrid, he was the only one.
"The team from Portugal really took me in," said Seibring, who was looking for more playing time after he left Madrid. "There are also the difficulties of coming to a new team halfway through a season.
"That's not like anything you could get used to from college, but they were great in trying to instruct me. I thought things there were trending upwards and then the pandemic started and all of that was put to the side very understandably."
In Portugal and Spain, Seibring encountered free flowing offenses featuring lots of ball movement and player movement.
"We had a lot of attackers, particularly in Portugal, that freed up some open space and provided more catch-and-shoot opportunities," he said.
Seibring expected to play another month for playoff-bound Vitoria SC when the pandemic hit.
"A lot of the Americans on the other teams had already left before we had," he said. "Because we were in the playoff hunt, we weren't sure what the league would decide."
Seibring now trains at the home of his girlfriend's parents in Massachusetts, hoping his agent can negotiate a free agent opportunity for next season.
"It's a lot more outdoor shooting," Seibring said of his pandemic practices. "It reminds me of being a kid. That presents challenges, but it's a lot of fun, too."
Seibring will never forget being challenged by NCHS coach Dave Witzig during demanding practices that produced a 33-2 record and a second-place Class 4A state finish in 2015.
"Everyone knows those tough practices in the moment seem terrible, but they make for some great stories, too," Seibring said. "I wouldn't be where I am basketball wise without my time at Normal."
PHOTOS: Normal native Tyler Seibring
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
