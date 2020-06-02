Watch now: Former Normal Community star Tyler Seibring lived and learned during first season of pro basketball abroad

"(In the CAA) you could beat anybody and lose to anybody," he said. "I felt it was pretty similar overseas because everyone is a professional basketball player. This is what they do so there are a lot of really competitive guys and a lot of competitive teams."

Of Real Canoe's 15 losses with Seibring, eight were by seven points or less.

"It was fun being able to compete every game," he said. "There weren't games that we felt like we were entirely outmatched. That was good in a sense that we didn't feel we were getting blown off the court. There were just adjustments that we needed to make as we went along."

It took some doing for the 23-year-old Seibring to adjust to facing much older opponents.

"The largest gap I would have had (in college) was the difference between a freshman and a senior," he said. "Now I'm guarding a guy who has four kids in the stands and is 36, 37 years old."

Seibring battled many foes who were big and aggressive.

"They really know how to play basketball, too, so it was a lot of fun being able to pick people's brains about how they were playing, the tricks they had picked up," he said.