Watch now: Former University High star Keita Bates-Diop at home with Denver Nuggets in NBA Bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Since early July, Keita Bates-Diop has lived and worked in one of the safest places on Earth.
As a member of the Denver Nuggets, the former University High School star has found a coronavirus-free home away from home within the NBA Bubble at Walt Disney World.
"I definitely feel safe," said the 6-foot-9, 229-pound forward, who averaged 6.5 points per game in the regular season and will try to help the Nuggets even their first-round playoff series with Utah at 2-2 on Sunday night.
"The NBA took all of the possible precautions to make sure we feel safe and are safe. Top to bottom, it just feels like it's utopia in this world right now."
The 24-year-old Bates-Diop, a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves until being traded in February, said life inside the NBA Bubble has its pros and cons.
"I don't miss the constant flying and all that, but it would be nice to see other things at this point," he said. "We've been here for a while now."
What Bates-Diop misses most about the outside world, besides freedom, are "little things like driving cars, going to different restaurants and stuff like that. We see the same people every day here so we're used to it now, but just to do something new would be nice."
Playing games without fans isn't the sort of "new" Bates-Diop had in mind.
"I haven't played in front of no fans in such a long time," he said. "They have crowd noise in the background, which helps out a little bit.
"You kind of get used to it. When you are in the game, you don't really think about it, but when there is a dead ball and you are sitting on the bench, you take notice."
Players find ways to manufacture adrenaline without fans.
"We always bring energy," Bates-Diop said. "We're all professionals. We understand the game and how it's supposed to be played. You have to bring your own energy. You can't rely on the crowd."
A 2018 second-round draft pick, Bates-Diop saw his life change on Feb. 5 when he was part of a four-team trade that sent him to the Mile High City.
"It was weird because I'd never been traded before," he said. "I think the trade deadline was later that night. It was a few hours before and everything happened so fast. I got the call and then immediately after, you've got to figure everything out to move on to the next team."
In leaving Minnesota, a 19-45 team with a .297 winning percentage, Bates-Diop joined a team that went 46-26 in the regular season thanks to a different culture.
"I'd say it's definitely a chemistry thing," he said of the difference between clubs. "Minnesota is on its way in the future. I think Denver is a little bit ahead in that process. It's a good experience to get around this kind of energy and culture, a little something different."
Bates-Diop only played three games in the thin air of Denver before the pandemic arrived.
"It definitely hits you," he said of the altitude.
The pandemic hit even harder.
"It was such a big shock," Bates-Diop said. "No one knew what to do. We had an away game (March 11 at Dallas) and we all came back to Denver. We kind of chilled (for five days) until they said, 'Yes, you can go home. We don't know how long it's going to last.'"
When gyms first closed, Bates-Diop didn't get in as much training as he hoped.
"Everyone tried to stay in the best shape they could basketball skill-wise and in conditioning and strength," he said.
Players resumed practice July 7-21 as 22 teams gathered in the NBA Bubble. The resumption of play on Aug. 1 felt like the beginning of a whole new season to Bates-Diop.
"I did a lot of stuff to stay ready," he said. "In my second year, I've made improvements. I'm going the right direction."
In particular, Bates-Diop has tried to improve his 3-point shooting and defense. The latter was already a strong suit thanks to his 7-foot-3 wingspan.
"It was such a big selling point going through high school and college," he said of his unreal reach, "but there are a lot of people just like me here. This is the best of the best. I still have a little edge on a lot of guys."
In an Aug. 10 game, Bates-Diop guarded the 6-9, 250-pound LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. Bates-Diop's defensive strategy was to make things as difficult as possible for James, who scored 29 points in a 124-121 win while Bates-Diop had 10 points.
"Obviously, he is an all-time great player," Bates-Diop said. "You can't think about that while you're out there because then he already has the advantage on you. You have to think of him as another player.
"He's got a few more pounds on me, but in terms of height and length, we match up pretty evenly."
Among Bates-Diop's post-pandemic goals is to resume conducting the basketball camp he hosted at U High in 2019 to raise money for the Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation's Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Program. His younger brother, Kai, suffered a cardiac event during a 2017 U High basketball practice where an AED helped save his life.
"I'm hoping it's safer and there is a vaccine next summer so I can restart that," said Bates-Diop, sounding eager to return from one of the safest places in the world to one of the most familiar.
"That's my hometown. I grew up there. It's been six years now but I appreciate people checking up on me."
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
