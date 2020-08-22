Watch now: Former University High star Keita Bates-Diop at home with Denver Nuggets in NBA Bubble

"I'd say it's definitely a chemistry thing," he said of the difference between clubs. "Minnesota is on its way in the future. I think Denver is a little bit ahead in that process. It's a good experience to get around this kind of energy and culture, a little something different."

Bates-Diop only played three games in the thin air of Denver before the pandemic arrived.

"It definitely hits you," he said of the altitude.

The pandemic hit even harder.

"It was such a big shock," Bates-Diop said. "No one knew what to do. We had an away game (March 11 at Dallas) and we all came back to Denver. We kind of chilled (for five days) until they said, 'Yes, you can go home. We don't know how long it's going to last.'"

When gyms first closed, Bates-Diop didn't get in as much training as he hoped.

"Everyone tried to stay in the best shape they could basketball skill-wise and in conditioning and strength," he said.

Players resumed practice July 7-21 as 22 teams gathered in the NBA Bubble. The resumption of play on Aug. 1 felt like the beginning of a whole new season to Bates-Diop.