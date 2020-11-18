Watch now: U High graduate Chante Stonewall adjusting to life, basketball in France

Stonewall said her shot has been off in France, but she isn't worried. She figures it will come back more when she starts playing games regularly.

Coming to France wasn't entirely new to Stonewall.

DePaul took an 11-day trip to France and Italy in the summer of 2018 while "on a tour walking in the footsteps of St. Vincent de Paul," according to Stonewall. That included a stop in Caen, which is 10 miles from Mondeville and where the Blue Demons played one of three games.

"You go around and explore the same places Vincent de Paul was able to explore in Caen, Paris and Rome," said Stonewall. "To come back here and be in this environment, I was very happy."

Stonewall is living in an apartment in Caen with a new puppy she got two weeks ago. She said Caen and Mondeville are Twin Cities much like Bloomington and Normal. Driving in France hasn't been a problem, either, because unlike many European countries in France they drive on the right just like in the United States.

She was also provided an automatic car so she didn't have to learn how to drive a stick shift.

Stonewall, who tentatively plans to return to Bloomington-Normal for the Christmas holidays, did say it took her a while to adjust after arriving in France.