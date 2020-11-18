Watch now: U High graduate Chante Stonewall adjusting to life, basketball in France

One roster on the Internet for the USO Mondeville women's professional basketball team in France lists No. 4 as Sung Stonewall.
Let Chante Stonewall explain.
"I always knew my name was French. I always knew Chante meant 'to sing.' It (sung) is the past tense verb," said Stonewall, a University High School graduate, on a call this week from France. "They always ask me, 'Can you sing?' I say no. I sing, but it's not very good."
Stonewall, who graduated from DePaul in the spring after a stellar four-year career with the Blue Demons, arrived in France on Oct. 1 to play for USO Mondeville in the city of Mondeville, which is in the Normandy region of northwestern France.
The COVID-19 global pandemic currently has France in a lockdown, but professional sports are allowed. However, Stonewall's team already had two games canceled when a player on the opposing team tested positive.
The 6-foot-1 Stonewall has only played in two games thus far, recording 15 points in one game and 11 rebounds in another. But she's already learned that while there might not be as many games, there is practice, practice, practice.
"I'm not familiar with two-a-days. At DePaul we knocked out our four-hour block all in four hours," she said. "Here we practice two hours and come back for another two hours, or practice for three hours and come back for another three hours.
"It's a little different because I would rather get the 4-6 hours out of the way altogether. That's something I have to get used to. With quarantine we're not sure when we're going to get to play again. Our next game is scheduled for this Friday."
Stonewall is the only American on the Mondeville team. However, there is a Canadian on the roster who knows French and acts as Stonewall's translator.
"The first day of practice my coach was going through the plays. There is some similarities with basketball. For example, the three-man weave everyone knows what that is. It's universal," she said. "Just their language is a little different. At first I was like I'm not sure what we're doing can you explain it? Once I was out there I was, oh, this is just a three-man weave. You guys just call it something different. It's been challenging."
Stonewall's immediate goal is to pick up on the French basketball terminology for words such as switching, rebounds, handoffs and screens among others.
"Just the little things so we can communicate on the court, and then we can everyday language later on," she said.
Stonewall is playing a variety of positions for USO Mondeville, from power forward to off-guard. She is grateful the system is much the same as it was at DePaul under veteran coach Doug Bruno.
Support Local Journalism
As a DePaul senior, Stonewall was named the Big East Conference's Defensive Player of the Year and all-Big Ten first team for the 28-5 Blue Demons while leading the team with a 17.4 scoring average. DePaul won the Big East regular season and tournament titles.
"They (Mondeville) play one big, four play outside and they're all interchangeable like at DePaul," said Stonewall, who also was an Academic All-American. "The DePaul system I found myself playing more of the 5 position (center) because that's what my team needed. This time I need to be on the outside and move and dribble and bring the ball up the court. I actually like it."
After the pandemic struck in mid-March and DePaul was denied the chance to participate in the NCAA Tournament, Stonewall didn't pick up a basketball for a while. She was hoping to get selected in the 36-player WNBA draft in April, but wasn't picked.
"I had a few open gyms in June when gyms were opening back in Illinois. They were against guys, but it was like noon ball," she said. "It was not very organized, but guys are a lot stronger and faster so at least I could try to control the controllables. Even though I might not have gotten the ball from them, at least I could still work on my defense, work on my passing and the intangibles."
Stonewall said her shot has been off in France, but she isn't worried. She figures it will come back more when she starts playing games regularly.
Coming to France wasn't entirely new to Stonewall.
DePaul took an 11-day trip to France and Italy in the summer of 2018 while "on a tour walking in the footsteps of St. Vincent de Paul," according to Stonewall. That included a stop in Caen, which is 10 miles from Mondeville and where the Blue Demons played one of three games.
"You go around and explore the same places Vincent de Paul was able to explore in Caen, Paris and Rome," said Stonewall. "To come back here and be in this environment, I was very happy."
Stonewall is living in an apartment in Caen with a new puppy she got two weeks ago. She said Caen and Mondeville are Twin Cities much like Bloomington and Normal. Driving in France hasn't been a problem, either, because unlike many European countries in France they drive on the right just like in the United States.
She was also provided an automatic car so she didn't have to learn how to drive a stick shift.
Stonewall, who tentatively plans to return to Bloomington-Normal for the Christmas holidays, did say it took her a while to adjust after arriving in France.
"The time difference, I know people warned me about it, but actually experiencing it I don't think I slept for a whole night. I was sleeping in four- hours increments," she said of the seven-hour time difference. "Everyone knows the language barrier is a killer. Just understanding them and communicating with them is a little difficult, but we're getting there.
"My goal is to at least be somewhat fluent (in French). I signed a two-year deal, so maybe not this year but next year."
Pantagraph reporter Jim Benson's top five games
Stepping up to another level is always challenging. And, as University High School found out in the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament in 200…
From the moment I first interviewed Mick Peterson in 1989, you could sense this guy was taking Pontiac High School's football program a long way.
I just concluded my 14th season as the beat reporter for Illinois State's basketball team. When I'm asked what is the best game I've seen the …
Benson's top five games: No. 2, U High comes back in fourth quarter to take 1995 Class A State title
Just when you're getting ready to write a story about the hometown team that came up just short, something crazy happens.
Benson's top five games: No. 1, Illini historic comeback stuns Arizona, writers to gain 2005 Final Four
Being a late game on a Saturday, the deadline was tight. So with the outcome pretty much decided, writers on press row at Allstate Arena in Ro…
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!