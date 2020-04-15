We watched the 1st 8 episodes of ESPN’s 10-part ‘The Last Dance’ documentary, and it’s exactly what sports fans need

You might wonder why singer Justin Timberlake was chosen to reflect on the phenomenon of Air Jordans, but the documentary moves on before you’re likely to come up with a very good answer.

The biggest surprise of “The Last Dance” isn’t that Hehir got so many of his 100-plus interviewees -- especially the media-wary and reclusive-of-late Jordan -- to open up on camera, though that’s impressive.

Far more unexpected is that the much-ballyhooed, previously unseen trove of behind-the-scenes material captured by an NBA Entertainment crew embedded with Jordan and the team all season is not as integral as expected.

There are some closed practices, a few unspectacular closed-door Jordan conversations, scenes on team planes and at least one instance of hanging with Jordan in his hotel suite while he seeks refuge from the ever-present adoring throngs.

But much of the crew’s material in “The Last Dance” seems to be following Jordan through crowds, tracking him and other Bulls through arena corridors and showing assorted buses and cars arriving or departing facilities.

It’s the interviews, both Hehir’s and archival ones, that hold this thing together.